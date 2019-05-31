|
|
Stanley Trent
February 1, 1948 May 26, 2019
A beloved father, brother, son, friend, neighbor, and partner, Stanley Trent, born February 1, 1948, with his larger than life personality, was loved by so many in his family and community. Having retired early following a successful career in sales that he loved, Stan spent the next two decades living out his life's passion of traveling the world on the open seas,
meeting lifelong friends and making memories to last a
lifetime. Having spent the
majority of his adult life in
Stockton, there is hardly a person in town who did not know Stan. With his contagious smile, booming voice, infectious
personality, and hardy laugh,
he was truly one of a kind.
A devout Catholic, Stan devoted much of his later years to his faith and church. Stan loved his family, friends, community, travel, telling a good story, having dinner with family and friends at his favorite local restaurants, and, of course, his cats. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by all those who had the honor of knowing and loving Stan the man.
A Visitation will be held on
June 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline, Dr., Stockton with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Pl, Stockton. Burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic
Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 31, 2019