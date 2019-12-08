|
Stephanie Gillson Oct. 23, 1977 - Nov. 29, 2019 Stephanie Anne Gillson (Davenport), 42, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Stockton, CA. She was born October 23, 1977 to Shelley (David) Crivello and Ben (Molly) Davenport. Stephanie is also survived by her long time companion, Morgan Hunt; son, Skyler Gillson; sisters, Andrea (Luis) Guzman and Katie Hardy; 5 nieces and 2 nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on January 11, 2020 from 1PM - 3PM at Pacific Avenue Bowl. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019