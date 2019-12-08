Home

POWERED BY

Stephanie Gillson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Gillson Obituary
Stephanie Gillson Oct. 23, 1977 - Nov. 29, 2019 Stephanie Anne Gillson (Davenport), 42, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Stockton, CA. She was born October 23, 1977 to Shelley (David) Crivello and Ben (Molly) Davenport. Stephanie is also survived by her long time companion, Morgan Hunt; son, Skyler Gillson; sisters, Andrea (Luis) Guzman and Katie Hardy; 5 nieces and 2 nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on January 11, 2020 from 1PM - 3PM at Pacific Avenue Bowl. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
logo

Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -