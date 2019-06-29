|
Bishop Stephen
E. Blaire
Dec. 22, 1941 - Jun. 18, 2019
Bishop Stephen E. Blaire, age 77, died on Tuesday, June 18 after a prolonged illness, at his retirement residence at
Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Modesto. He was born in
Los Angeles, CA to Edward and Mollie Blaire.
He was ordained to the
priesthood on April 29, 1967.
He served the Los Angeles
archdiocese in parish ministry, and later in Catholic secondary education. On February 17, 1990 Pope John Paul II named him as Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, and nine years later
appointed him as the fifth
Bishop of Stockton. The Most Reverend Stephen E. Blaire was installed on March 16, 1999 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation. He served as Bishop of the Diocese of Stockton until his retirement on January 23, 2018.
He will be remembered for his passion and work in helping the needy, promoting the dignity of human life and ensuring social justice for all. He advocated for the rights of immigrants, those in need of health care, quality education and care of the
environment.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Anne Koller Burley of
Port St. Lucy, FL; brother,
Nicholas Blaire of Saugus, CA; many nieces and nephews; and the people of the Diocese of Stockton. Bishop Blaire was
preceded in death by his
parents, seven half-brothers and four half-sisters.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Mon. July 1, at
Our Lady of Fatima Church, 505 West Granger Avenue, Modesto and from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Tues., July 2 at Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street before the Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral on Wed., July 3, at 11:00 am. Interment will be in San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E Harding Way, Stockton, immediately following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bishop Blaire can be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, 212 N. San Joaquin Street, Stockton, CA 95202. Please make checks payable to Roman Catholic Bishop of Stockton Priest Retirement Fund.
Published in The Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019