Stephen Firpo June 10, 1954 - Sept. 22, 2020 Entering into the world on June 10, 1954 such a blessing . On September 22, 2020 we are sad to say he now resides in heaven with our Lord. A loving husband,, father, son and brother. A friend to all he knew Steve loved to cook for family and friends using majority of ingredients out of his own garden. Steve was a selfless hard-working family man who enjoyed truck driving so much he started his own business S&J Trucking based in Greenville South Carolina driving from the East to the West Coast for several years making friends along the way I would say his goal in life was to make people happy accomplishing this till his passing day he will be deeply missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store