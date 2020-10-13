1/2
Stephen Firpo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Firpo June 10, 1954 - Sept. 22, 2020 Entering into the world on June 10, 1954 such a blessing . On September 22, 2020 we are sad to say he now resides in heaven with our Lord. A loving husband,, father, son and brother. A friend to all he knew Steve loved to cook for family and friends using majority of ingredients out of his own garden. Steve was a selfless hard-working family man who enjoyed truck driving so much he started his own business S&J Trucking based in Greenville South Carolina driving from the East to the West Coast for several years making friends along the way I would say his goal in life was to make people happy accomplishing this till his passing day he will be deeply missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved