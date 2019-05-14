Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Israel
Stockton, CA
Stephen Matthew Primack

Stephen Matthew Primack Obituary
Stephen Matthew Primack

1988 - 2019

We are sad to share the

passing of Stephen Primack on May 11, 2019. He was born in Boston in 1988. After stints in Arizona and Arkansas, he moved to California at age 10. He was a product of Tokay High School in Lodi, and graduated with a degree in economics from University of California, Berkeley with high honors.

In high school, he developed a strong interest in the practice

of Judaism, to the point where he regularly led parts of the

services. In college, he was an active member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish fraternity, where he met many lifelong friends.

Following college, he moved to San Francisco to work for Wells Fargo. He worked his way up to Vice President, where he worked in principle investments focused on structured products. In true SF fashion, he met his fianc‚ through an app called Coffee Meets Bagel. Nuptials were planned for early 2020.

He was a large personality with a big heart. He was incredibly funny, witty, and could entertain any crowd. He reveled in

hearing the laughter of others. He cared deeply about his

family and friends.

He also lived for his many

passions. He loved nature and being in the outdoors, and had recently become keen on

hunting and fishing. He dedicated many hours in the gym to body building, most proud that he could bench-press over three plates. He was a red wine lover (except Merlot) and foodie.

He had an intense curiosity to see the world, both locally and abroad and to learn as much

as he could about the local

cultures, history, and culinary

habits.

Stephen is survived by his fianc‚ Elianna Starr, parents Daren and Dina Primack, siblings Sam and Sarah,

grandparents Bune and Marvin Primack and Patricia and Damiano Ventura, and many

loving cousins, aunts, and

uncles.

The funeral service will be held at Temple Israel in Stockton, CA at 1PM on Wednesday May 15th, followed by internment at Temple Israel Cemetery

1110 East Acacia Street

Stockton, CA.

Donations in Stephen's

memory can be made to

Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc (www.cfri.org), AEPi (tiny.cc/StephenPrimack), and Ducks Unlimited Inc (https://www.ducks.org/).
Published in The Record from May 14 to May 15, 2019
