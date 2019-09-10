|
Stephen Richard Nosse March 23, 1964 September 4, 2019 Stephen "Steve" Nosse, 55 of Stockton passed away quietly after a long battle with cancer. Born in Bellevue, PA in 1964, he was the only child to Carl and Dolores Nosse. His family moved to Tallahassee, FL where he began high school and in 1980 moved to Stockton and graduated from Lincoln High in 1982. Steve attended The University of the Pacific and graduated with honors in 1986. While at UOP, he began his career in graphic arts opening Panache Communications with his friend Jeff Kenney. He quickly became an active member in the business community joining local lead clubs, the Stockton Chamber of Commerce and volunteering for United Way of San Joaquin. His career then moved him to Vanguard Press of Stockton, Business Graphics Group of Pleasanton and to San Francisco to extend his education at the Art Institute. While at the Art Institute, Steve earned a second degree in animation for games and movies. In his years at the Art Institute and all through his life, he developed many new relationships, one in particular that led to his work at Ender's Fund, a small animation company in the heart of San Francisco. Following his work at Ender's Fund he and Alicia, his wife of 20 years, returned to Stockton where he began working at SASS Communications. Steve had many passions including books, art museums, animated movies, travel, and new restaurants. Over his lifetime he became an avid collector of comics and good friends. From a young age, Steve was enamored with all things Disney. Throughout his life, he visited the Disney parks both here and in Florida over a dozen times. Steve is survived by his wife Alicia, parents Dolores & Carl, mother in law, Mercedes DeSantiago, sister in law, Andrea Tuitavuki, his niece and nephew, Kylie and Noah Tuitavuki, his uncle and aunt, Robert and Sally Franke, cousins Dana, Kirk and Mark of FL, his aunt Esther of Pittsburgh, PA and his best friend Layne Imada. In each place of employment, club, group or casual encounter Steve left an impression on people. He was loved for his quick wit, fun-loving personality, and his artistic talent. He will be greatly missed by all he has known. Services: Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, Viewing Tuesday, Sept. 10, 4 pm - 8 pm, Services and final resting Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1:00 pm. Reception to follow at Pietro's Restaurant, 317 E. Kettleman Ln, Lodi, CA
Published in The Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019