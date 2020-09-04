STEPHEN RICHARD NOSSE March 24,1964 - September 4, 2019 "Our Love - Our Life" Steve, you were - you are - and will always be the love of our lives. Our beautiful memories with you will always remain with us, but the indescribable deep pain of losing you never goes away. You were, and are, everything we could ever hope for in a son. Talented, creative, handsome, strong, courageous, gentle, kind, thoughtful, fun loving and oh so much more! You will forever be in our hearts.., "OUR MOST PRECIOUS GIFT FROM GOD." Rest well Dear Steve, until we are together again. Mom and Dad



