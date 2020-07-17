Stevan C. deArrillaga, Sr. June 23, 1943 - July 6, 2020 Stevan C. deArrillaga, Sr, 77, of Mokelumne Hill passed away suddenly July 6, 2020. He was born and raised in Stockton, CA. He later moved to Amador County where he worked for Amador Transit Mix for 18 years. When he met his wife, Kim, he moved to Mokelumne Hill where he lived for 31 years. Steve was an avid trap-shooter, shot on a number of leagues, and was a member of the Angels Gun Club as well as the El Dorado Gun Club. He belonged to the Amateur Trapshooting Association as well the Pacific International Trap Shooting Association. Steve loved his family and friends, old cars, the Pittsburg Steelers and his beer. He was a member of the Sierra Angels Car Club, as well as a past member of the Mokelumne Hill Lions Club. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Waterloo when he lived in Stockton. Steve assisted his wife in raising five service dogs for Canine Companions for Independence and he dearly loved his golden retrievers. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kim; brother, Lauren (Chris); sister, Susan; sons, Steve Jr (Vicky) and Cary (Kim); granddaughters, Nicole (Brandon) and TreAnna; grandson, Robert (Marissa), along with 2 great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his fur-kids, Ranger (Golden Retriever) and Cricket (Australian Shepherd). He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. When you think of Steve, raise your beer in his memory. He would like that. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (FOCAS), PO Box 22, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245. Donations may also be made through PayPal on the website at Focasweb.com
