Steven Flores
November 7, 1955 – November 6, 2020
Steven Flores passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. The youngest of 4 children, Steven was born to Ambrose and Eleanor Flores. He was a retired San Joaquin County employee after 42 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed cheering on the SF 49ers, watching his grandchildren play sports and going to the casino with friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Guadalupe Flores. Steven is survived by his mother, Eleanor Flores; daughter Felicia; son Steve (Marissa); 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Public Visitation is scheduled for Monday November 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Due to the pandemic, Private services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Published in The Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
