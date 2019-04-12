Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Steven Francis Sanguinetti

Steven Francis Sanguinetti Obituary
Steven Francis Sanguinetti

February 23, 1941 - April 7, 2019

Steven Francis Sanguinetti was born February 23, 1941 to

Steven L. and Margaret M. (Stagnaro) Sanguinetti. He peacefully passed away April 7, 2019 at the age of 78 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.

Steven attended Everett Elementary School, St. Mary's High School and Linden High School. Steven began his career in insurance at Cal-Farm which led him to start the Sanguinetti & Co.

Insurance Brokers in 1978.

Steven enjoyed gathering with friends at Bersaglieri and Italian Gardeners functions and time flying and taking trips in his

Piper Cherokee. He also

enjoyed times with his

comrades at Bruno's in Black Rock, Nevada along with

abalone fishing, creating

unforgettable memories.

Steven was the beloved

husband of Lorraine A. Sanguinetti for 57 years. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven M. and Carla Sanguinetti, his daughter, Karen A. Sanguinetti, and his cherished grandchildren,

Steven P. Sanguinetti, Elizabeth Bova, Marco Sanguinetti and Amelia Sanguinetti. Steven was preceded in death by his sister, Irene L. Long (Sanguinetti).

Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary April 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with visitation

preceding at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. Both the Rosary and Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18633 E. Front Street, Linden, CA. Committal will be private.

In his honor donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton CA 95204 or

, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
logo

Published in The Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
