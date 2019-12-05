Home

POWERED BY

Steven John Artesi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven John Artesi Obituary
Steven John Artesi July 8, 1963 - Nov. 20, 2019



Steven John Artesi was born on July 8, 1963 to Emily and John Artesi. Steven passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in his Elk Grove home at the age of 56. Steven lived most of his life in the Stockton, Lodi, and Elk Grove areas. He worked in the carpet cleaning business with SERVPRO Company as well as his own business, Artesi Carpet Cleaning for 24 years. Steven moved to Elk Grove about 13 years ago and was presently employed at Safeway in Sacramento. He is survived by his sons, Mathew and Evan Artesi; stepsons, Richard and Daniel Mabey of Utah; mother, Emily Toni Wright of Stockton; sister, Susan Marie Perry; nieces, Jessica Lindsey, Kristina Perry, Liliana and Jaida Thomas all of Stockton; nephew, Brandon Perry of San Diego and great- nieces and nephew as well as aunts and uncles. Steven is preceded in death by his father, John Russell Artesi; step-father, Richard Wright; grand-parents, Deacon Joseph and Callie Artesi and maternal grandparents, Aflore and Mistica Toni. Steven was a loving father and son. We have lost a shining light in our lives. His great sense of humor always had us laughing. He will be missed everyday by his whole family and friends. Rest in peace my son. We love and miss you. No services are scheduled at his request.
logo

Published in The Record on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -