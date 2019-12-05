|
|
Steven John Artesi July 8, 1963 - Nov. 20, 2019
Steven John Artesi was born on July 8, 1963 to Emily and John Artesi. Steven passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in his Elk Grove home at the age of 56. Steven lived most of his life in the Stockton, Lodi, and Elk Grove areas. He worked in the carpet cleaning business with SERVPRO Company as well as his own business, Artesi Carpet Cleaning for 24 years. Steven moved to Elk Grove about 13 years ago and was presently employed at Safeway in Sacramento. He is survived by his sons, Mathew and Evan Artesi; stepsons, Richard and Daniel Mabey of Utah; mother, Emily Toni Wright of Stockton; sister, Susan Marie Perry; nieces, Jessica Lindsey, Kristina Perry, Liliana and Jaida Thomas all of Stockton; nephew, Brandon Perry of San Diego and great- nieces and nephew as well as aunts and uncles. Steven is preceded in death by his father, John Russell Artesi; step-father, Richard Wright; grand-parents, Deacon Joseph and Callie Artesi and maternal grandparents, Aflore and Mistica Toni. Steven was a loving father and son. We have lost a shining light in our lives. His great sense of humor always had us laughing. He will be missed everyday by his whole family and friends. Rest in peace my son. We love and miss you. No services are scheduled at his request.
Published in The Record on Dec. 5, 2019