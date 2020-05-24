|
Steven Lynn Head Dec. 14, 1951 - Apr. 21, 2020 Steven Lynn Head, 68, died on April 21, 2020 at his residence in Northridge, CA. Steve was born in Brownwood, TX to Frank and Charlene Head. He was raised in Stockton, CA, and graduated from Stagg High School, class of 1970. He moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA in 1990 where he raised his two kids, Greg and Tim. He moved to the Los Angeles area in 2006 and lived there until his passing. He is best known as a loving father, as well as a soccer coach and deeply committed volunteer to the Buddy Werner Youth Ski League during his years in Tahoe. He spent his days in Northridge tending to a garden of flowers and vegetables with his long-time partner, Mary Morrow. Steven also enjoyed spending time with Mary's children, Joshua and Krystle, and was affectionately known as "grandpa" by their kids: Amelia, Cheyanne, and Addison. In addition to his partner and adult children, Steve is survived by his brothers Gary and Doug. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lupus Foundation in his honor.
Published in The Record on May 24, 2020