Steven Sonntag

Stockton - Steven Joseph Sonntag passed away on November 20, 2020 in French Camp, CA at the age of 75.

Steven is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ruby Sonntag; Daughters, Sabrina (Pep) Sonntag-Canadell, Canberra, Australia and Marissa (Gary) Peterson, Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepdaughter Brenna Joe, Stockton, CA; Grandchildren Jordi and Xavier Canadell, Lincoln and Pearl Peterson. Steven is preceded in death by his parents; Lewis and Natalie Sonntag.

Steven was born on November 28, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA to Lewis and Natalie Sonntag and spent his childhood in Oakland, CA. Steven lived in Stockton, CA for over 50 years and taught at Manteca High School for 31 of his 32 years as an educator. He was a great educator, author, mentor and friend. Steven continued to teach and inspire students until his last day.

During these challenging times, a virtual celebration of life will be held at Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary on December 3, 2020 at 10:30am. A link will be provided via Facebook/email before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a contribution on Steven's behalf to Teach for America to honor his memory and passion for education.



