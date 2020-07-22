1/1
Sue Adelle (Fay) Escobar
1929 - 2020
Sue Adelle (Fay) Escobar May 27, 1929 - July 13, 2020 Sue Adelle (Fay) Escobar, born May 27, 1929, peacefully passed on July 13, 2020, in Stockton, CA. After becoming deaf at 2 years old, she attended Berkeley School for the Deaf where she met her husband, Lloyd Escobar. They married in 1947 and had a family until he died in 1969. She is survived by daughters, Beth Price, Lorraine Escobar, and Loretta Wyer, eight grandchildren, Nathaniel Larsen, Miles Larsen, Heidi Toikka, Rita Toikka, Faye Cary, Jon Escobar, Jo Anna Amlin, and Jared Amlin, and many great-grand-children and great-great-grandchildren. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1956, Sue devoted 64 years of her life studying the Bible and helping others in the deaf community to develop an appreciation for the scriptures. She proved to be a pillar of strength and encouragement for so many; a constant reminder that tough times can be endured with a sweet smile. It is comforting to know God will not forget her work and the love she showed. (Hebrews 6:10) Her church, Jehovah's Witnesses, will be providing an online memorial service on July 25, 2020, at 3:00pm.

Published in The Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
online
