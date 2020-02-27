|
Sue Kuniko Ishihara Mar. 28, 1964 - Feb. 21, 2020 Sue Kuniko Ishihara was born on March 28, 1964 and passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. She was surrounded by friends and family. Survived by her children, Marissa Ishihara and Nicholes Ishihara-Puzon. She was an Edison High School graduate, class of '82 and loved her Pugs immensely. She was an outgoing and loving individual and would always extend selfless acts of kindness. A former Dameron employee of almost 20+ years, she will always be remembered as the one who would carry candy around. Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church on February 29, 2020 11:00am. 2343 Country Club Blvd, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2020