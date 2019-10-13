|
|
Sue M. Hernandez Oct. 11, 1938 - Oct. 2, 2019 Suzanne "Sue" Hernandez, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at her home surrounded by family. Sue was born in Berkeley, CA on Oct. 11, 1938 to Melbourne and Rita G. (Merrill) Wright. Sue moved with her family to Los Angeles, CA as a young girl. After she graduated High School in Los Angeles, she attended school and became a Dental Assistant. Sue married Ross Wright and had a daughter, Mary. She married her late husband of 52 years, James P. (Jim) Hernandez on January 3, 1964. Sue lived in many cities including Long Beach, San Francisco, Lodi, and finally settled in Stockton where she and Jim raised their family. She is survived by one brother, Merrill Wright of Clovis; one daughter, Mary K. (Wright) Elledge of Stockton; two sons, James P. (Kristine) Hernandez II of Plymouth and Deane E. (Stephanie) Hernandez of Lodi. She had two nieces, Melissa and Kimberly; five grandchildren: Michelle S. (Ryan) Niblack, Ryan D. (Tiffanie) Elledge, Nicholas B. (Katie) Elledge, Aaron J. Hernandez and Andrea B. Hernandez. Sue was a faithful servant of Jehovah God for more than 47 years. She, along with millions of her spiritual brothers and sisters believed in the resurrection in which the Almighty Jehovah God has promised in Job 14:13-15. She will be missed by our family and her many close friends. Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1319 Ryde Avenue, Stockton Ca. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019