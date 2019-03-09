Home

POWERED BY

Sulpicio Correa "Picho" Ferreyra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sulpicio Correa "Picho" Ferreyra Obituary
Sulpicio "Picho"

Correa Ferreyra

Oct. 13, 1958 - February 21, 2019

Sulpicio "Picho" Correa Ferreyra born on October 13, 1958, age 59 of Araro, Michoac n, Mexico, passed away at home on

February 21, 2019, from natural causes. He is survived by his children Alejandro and his wife Cynthia, Cecila and her

husband Hugo, Juan, Sulpicio Jr, 13 grandchildren, His mother Natividad, and his siblings: Josefina, Teresa, Socorro, Javier, Jose, and Veronica.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Alejandro and Zacarias. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9 at St. Edwards Church, 731 S.

Cardinal Ave in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.