Sulpicio "Picho"
Correa Ferreyra
Oct. 13, 1958 - February 21, 2019
Sulpicio "Picho" Correa Ferreyra born on October 13, 1958, age 59 of Araro, Michoac n, Mexico, passed away at home on
February 21, 2019, from natural causes. He is survived by his children Alejandro and his wife Cynthia, Cecila and her
husband Hugo, Juan, Sulpicio Jr, 13 grandchildren, His mother Natividad, and his siblings: Josefina, Teresa, Socorro, Javier, Jose, and Veronica.
He is preceded in death by his brothers Alejandro and Zacarias. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9 at St. Edwards Church, 731 S.
Cardinal Ave in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Mar. 9, 2019