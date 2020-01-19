Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central United Methodist Chruc
3700 Pacific Ave
Stockton, CA 95204

Susan Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Drake Obituary
Susan Drake June 14, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2020 Susan Drake passed away January 11th. She was born on June 14, 1946 in Trail, British Columbia, Canada to John and Jean Lunney. Susan was a graduate of Merced High School and Fresno State. She was married to Dudley Drake, Jr. in 1968 who survives her, and they had two sons, Brian (Liz) and Steve (Esther) and three grandchildren. Susan is also survived by her sister, Frances Lunney. Susan retired as a Manager from the California Employment Development where she was employed 35 years. She was very active in her community, especially with youth activities. She was especially proud of her involvement with the Rotary Club as Club President, District Governor and Interact Advisor. The Memorial Service is Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Central United Methodist Church, Stockton.
logo

Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -