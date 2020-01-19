|
|
Susan Drake June 14, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2020 Susan Drake passed away January 11th. She was born on June 14, 1946 in Trail, British Columbia, Canada to John and Jean Lunney. Susan was a graduate of Merced High School and Fresno State. She was married to Dudley Drake, Jr. in 1968 who survives her, and they had two sons, Brian (Liz) and Steve (Esther) and three grandchildren. Susan is also survived by her sister, Frances Lunney. Susan retired as a Manager from the California Employment Development where she was employed 35 years. She was very active in her community, especially with youth activities. She was especially proud of her involvement with the Rotary Club as Club President, District Governor and Interact Advisor. The Memorial Service is Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Central United Methodist Church, Stockton.
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020