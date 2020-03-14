|
|
Susan Elizabeth Wathan (Wagner) May 6, 1956 - Feb. 29, 2020 Susan E. Wathan was born to Edgar and Marceline Wagner on May 6, 1956. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 29, 2020. Susan was primarily a homemaker for the last 48 years. She had a passion for her family as well as cooking. Susan is preceded in death by her father, Edgar Wagner; mother, Marceline Wagner-Gragg; and brother, Robert E. Wagner Sr. She is survived by her husband, Floyd B. Wathan; daughters, Aimee Ramsower (Roger), Stacy Hebert, and Marcie Mathews; grandchildren Steven, Savannah, Drew, Killian, Nathaniel, James, Jonathan, Emma, Joseph and Brooklin as well as her great granddaughter Kylee. Graveside services will be held on Mar. 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in The Record on Mar. 14, 2020