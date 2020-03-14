Home

POWERED BY

Susan Elizabeth Wathan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Elizabeth Wathan Obituary
Susan Elizabeth Wathan (Wagner) May 6, 1956 - Feb. 29, 2020 Susan E. Wathan was born to Edgar and Marceline Wagner on May 6, 1956. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 29, 2020. Susan was primarily a homemaker for the last 48 years. She had a passion for her family as well as cooking. Susan is preceded in death by her father, Edgar Wagner; mother, Marceline Wagner-Gragg; and brother, Robert E. Wagner Sr. She is survived by her husband, Floyd B. Wathan; daughters, Aimee Ramsower (Roger), Stacy Hebert, and Marcie Mathews; grandchildren Steven, Savannah, Drew, Killian, Nathaniel, James, Jonathan, Emma, Joseph and Brooklin as well as her great granddaughter Kylee. Graveside services will be held on Mar. 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Park.
logo

Published in The Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -