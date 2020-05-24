|
Susan Ellen Emerson Nov. 12, 1943 - May 17, 2020 Susan Ellen Emerson, age 76, died peacefully in Eagle, Idaho after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease. Susan was born and raised in Marysville, Califor-nia, the daughter of Byron and Audrey Reiley. She spent most of her life in Stockton, where she was a devoted wife and mama to her own children and to countless students as a teacher's aide in Lincoln Unified School District. Whether it was making new friends in the supermarket or taking a neighbor's twin infants for daily walks, Susan reached out to everyone she met in friendship and kindness. The daughter of a prizefighter father and an indomitable mother, Susan could also be fierce when needed, as the man who once tried to mug her for a Take N Bake pizza will attest. She will be remembered for her fantastic sense of humor, interesting conversation, excellent cooking and baking, and her love of traveling, going for walks, and beautiful sunsets. Susan is survived by her husband, Harold, daughters Amy Martin and Sara Emerson, and her beloved grandchildren Ashley, Bryce, Carissa, Elizabeth, and little Susan. No services are planned for the time being. Donations for Alzheimer's research may be made at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
.org/Alzheimers. Condolences can be posted to and announcements found at https://bowmanfuneral.com/obituary/susan-e-emerson/
Published in The Record on May 24, 2020