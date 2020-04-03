|
Susan Jean Ghio Jun. 21, 1929 - Mar. 30, 2020 Susan Jean Ghio, age 90, of Stockton CA, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1929 in Stockton CA to her parents, Joseph Aaron and Benita Devencenzi. Susan was the middle of 3 children. She graduated from Stockton High School and married Albert Ghio in Stockton CA on June 30, 1946. They had 2 children. She was a lifelong resident of Stockton CA for 90 years. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was president of the local chapter of Soroptimist International, attended St. Michaels Church, member of the Linden Garden Club and PTA. She enjoyed cooking family meals, spending time with family, and her second love; tending to her beautiful yard and gardens. She loved dancing with Albert, playing cards and enjoying visits with relatives and friends making raviolis, traveling, sewing / knitting, picnics, and the outdoors. Susan was preceded in death by her loving husband Albert, her parents and one brother, Aaron Devencenzi. Susan is remembered lovingly by their children: Joey Ghio (Erica Bergner) and Gary Ghio (Kathy). She is also survived by her sister Evelyn Furhing and two grandchildren: Devon and Sophia Ghio. Due to the recent Covid 19 virus no services will be held. A private committal is planned at a later date. The family would like to extend thanks to her caregivers and Optimal Hospice for all their help and support. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Optimal Hospice A Bristol Company.
Published in The Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020