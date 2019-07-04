|
|
> Susan M. Meyer, RN 1951-2019 Susan M. Meyer aged 68 passed away July 2, 2019. Loving Wife of Lou Meyer, Loving Mother of Jennifer Winters (Davis), Grandmother to Brandon and Jason Winters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeannette and Charles T. Perks and is survived by her Brother Charles J. Perks (Margaret). Sue was a graduate of Misericordia School of Nursing, Philadelphia, and was certified as a Mobile Intensive Care Nurse in San Joaquin County. Sue dedicated her entire life to caring for others and worked at Lodi Community Hospital, Dameron Hospital, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Health Plan of San Joaquin and lastly as the Director of Nurses at La Salette Health and Rehabilitation Center. Sue was also the Owner of the Indulgence Hair Salon located in the Hammer Ranch Shopping Center. Visitation: Sunday July 7, 2019 3pm - 8pm Services: Monday July 8, 2019 10am at Vineyard Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, Ca 95240. Family encourages donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin located at 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, Ca 95204, in Memory of Sue.
Published in The Record from July 4 to July 5, 2019