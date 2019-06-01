Home

Susan Marenco

Susan Marenco Obituary
Susan Marenco

1958 - 2019

Susan Marenco, a resident of Santa Cruz who grew up in Stockton, died May 26 of breast cancer. She was surrounded by her daughter and sisters when she passed. She was 61.

Susan had a full, rich and

distinct life. She lived in

Denmark for 20 years and

traveled with abandon. She was a technical writer, editor and translator, and on the side made an award-winning documentary, "Adventures in the Gender Trade," and for 25 years wrote children's books and magazines for Disney. She loved to read, watch movies, play Sudoku, feed the birds in her garden and walk on the beach. She was a proud liberal committed to

women's causes.

"There was no one like her,"

her daughter said.

"She just had that something about her - magnetic. People were drawn to her."

She was one of six children of the late Dr. Dario and Dorothy Marenco of Stockton.

She attended Annunciation School, Webster Junior High and graduated from Stagg High.

She graduated from San Diego State University and obtained a

teaching credential from

Sacramento State.

She is survived by her daughter, Olivia; sisters Marybeth,

Julie (Richard), Barbie and Jane; brother John; former

husband Christian; several

cousins and nieces and

nephews; and many loyal,

loving friends.

The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that donations be made to a local Planned

Parenthood or to St. Mary's

Dining Hall.
Published in The Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019
