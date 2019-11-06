|
Susan Young Salamon September 27, 1945 - November 3, 2019 Susan Young Salamon passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on November 3, 2019 in Stockton, California. She was born Susan Helen Young to parents, Helen and Arthur Young, on September 27, 1945. Susan spent her childhood in Arlington, Virginia. She attended Yorktown High School and was an avid singer. She was a member of a choral group that often entertained at the U.S. State Department and a folk music performer in Georgetown area bars prior to continuing her education at the University of Michigan. Susan graduated Cum Laude from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 1967. She then worked at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she was the head nurse of Pediatrics until 1969. That year she married Peter Salamon in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They then relocated to Connecticut while Peter was serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service. Susan and Peter continued their life together in Madison, Wisconsin where Susan worked as a Coronary Care ICU nurse. In 1972 their first child, Michael, was born. Following a year living in London, England the family moved to Walnut Creek, California and in April of 1975 daughter, Sarah, joined the family. In October of 1975, the Salamon Family settled in Stockton, California. Susan was a dedicated mother and wife. She was active in the PTA, School Site Council, Sisterhood of Temple Israel and the Medical Society Auxiliary. She was particularly proud of the 17 years she spent as a volunteer Registered Nurse with Hospice of San Joaquin County, describing her work there as one of the most fulfilling aspects of her life. Susan also enjoyed time with family and friends, playing tennis, skiing and traveling the world. Susan became a grandmother in July of 2001 with the birth of Alex, Michael and Beth Salamon's first son. Three years later her grandmotherly love doubled when Alex became brother to Jack. In April of 2010, Abigail, daughter of Sarah Salamon and Richard Weiss, was born. Susan treasured the time that she spent with grandchildren Alex, Jack and Abby. She loved them all very much and proudly thought of and talked about their lives and accomplishments. Susan will be missed by anybody that knew her. She touched many lives with her intelligence, determination, strength, humor and friendly nature. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, brother, John Young and many other extended family members. Family, friends and the community are invited to her Memorial Service at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado Street, Stockton, California on Friday, November 8th at 11:30 AM to grieve her passing and celebrate a life that is sure to invoke smiles, laughter and good feeling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to Hospice of San Joaquin to help fund Camp Caterpillar, a grief camp for children.
Published in The Record on Nov. 6, 2019