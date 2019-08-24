|
Susumu "Bob" Onishi February 21, 1929 - August 10, 2019 Susumu "Bob" Onishi passed away on Saturday, August 10 at the age of 90 following a brief illness. He was born in Lodi, CA on February 21, 1929 to Shinroku and Tomino Onishi. Sus attended area schools prior to internment during WW II and spent his career working for the State of California in various roles as an adult and married Haruko in 1994. He was an avid sports fan and a life-long outdoorsman who enjoyed sports of all kinds, and while watching the NFL was his favorite, attending Emily, Erica and Colton's sports events brought joy as well. Sus was an avid bowler, competing at high levels both right and left-handed, recorded a sanctioned 300 game in 1963 and continued bowling in various area leagues in to his late 80's. Additionally, Sus was a very accomplished fisherman. He was a long-time member of the local Lucky Anglers Sportsman's Club and spent many hours on the Delta chasing Stripers, but his real passion was Salmon fishing outside the Golden Gate and hunting abalone on the north coast with family and friends. He was a life-long member of the Buddhist Church of Lodi and will be long remembered for his kind and generous spirit. Sus was preceded in death by his parents and sister Asako Sakoda and is survived by his wife Haruko, his sister Yo, step-children Kelly Yamane and Corey (Lisa) Okazaki, step-grandchildren Emily Yamane, Erica Yamane, Colton Okazaki, niece Karen Harbaugh and nephews Gary and Stan Hamada. Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday August 24 at the Buddhist Church of Lodi. In lieu of flowers and Koden, the family suggests remembrances or donations in Sus' memory to the Buddhist Church of Lodi, the Golden Gate Salmon Association, the Loel Center or a favorite service organization.
Published in The Record on Aug. 24, 2019