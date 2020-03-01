|
|
Sydney Maurice Kass July 24, 1920 - Feb. 19, 2020 A native Stocktonian, Sydney (Bud) Kass, 99, passed away on February 19, 2020 after a long and eventful life. Sydney was born July 24, 1920 in Stockton, CA to John and Bessie Kass. Sydney is survived by his wife of nearly 77 years, Mary; daughters, Marsha Kass (Hank Spacone) and Susan Gini (Ernie); grandsons, Mario Gini (Shajuan) and Mark Gini (Alyson); great-grandsons, Mason and Malcolm Gini and numerous other family members and friends. He graduated from Stockton High School and served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. Sydney was known as a jack of all trades and was an Eagle Scout. He was a Lithographer with Fibreboard Corp for over 30 years. A lifelong numismatist, he was one of the longest serving members of Stockton's Delta Coin Club, serving in a variety of executive officer positions. Sydney was a nationally known error coin advocate with involvement in California numismatics and earned several awards. He also was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Mended Hearts. At his request, no service will be held. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2020