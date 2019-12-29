Home

POWERED BY

Sylvia A. Bello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia A. Bello Obituary
Sylvia A. Bello Jan.12, 1931 - Dec. 25, 2019 Dr. Sylvia Bello was a passionate Educator who spent more than half a century inspiring students to strive for the best. She especially encouraged young women to pursue careers in the sciences. Sylvia was a beloved Mother, Sister, and Aunt who also delighted in the affection of an extended family of godchildren, friends, and former students. Ever practical, Sylvia requested instead of a special observance upon her passing that her loved ones remember her in their own private moments. Those who wish to honor her memory may support children's literacy, animal or conservation organizations.
logo

Published in The Record from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -