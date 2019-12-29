|
Sylvia A. Bello Jan.12, 1931 - Dec. 25, 2019 Dr. Sylvia Bello was a passionate Educator who spent more than half a century inspiring students to strive for the best. She especially encouraged young women to pursue careers in the sciences. Sylvia was a beloved Mother, Sister, and Aunt who also delighted in the affection of an extended family of godchildren, friends, and former students. Ever practical, Sylvia requested instead of a special observance upon her passing that her loved ones remember her in their own private moments. Those who wish to honor her memory may support children's literacy, animal or conservation organizations.
Published in The Record from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019