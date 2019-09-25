|
Sylvia Jane Berk Clark Dec. 21, 1925 - Aug. 20, 2019 Born in Hermosa Beach, CA to parents Emil & Grace Berk. Preceded in death by her loving husband Vayle, son David and Grandson David Jr. Survived by children Colette (Bud), Kimberlee, Kelly (JoAnn), four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Also her best friend Mary. A memorial will be held at First Congregational Church, 3409 Brookside Road, Stockton CA, Friday, September 27th at 11am. In lieu of flowers send donations Vitas Hospice or .
Published in The Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019