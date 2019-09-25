Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
3409 Brookside Road
Stockton, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Sylvia Jane Berk Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Jane Berk Clark Obituary
Sylvia Jane Berk Clark Dec. 21, 1925 - Aug. 20, 2019 Born in Hermosa Beach, CA to parents Emil & Grace Berk. Preceded in death by her loving husband Vayle, son David and Grandson David Jr. Survived by children Colette (Bud), Kimberlee, Kelly (JoAnn), four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Also her best friend Mary. A memorial will be held at First Congregational Church, 3409 Brookside Road, Stockton CA, Friday, September 27th at 11am. In lieu of flowers send donations Vitas Hospice or .
logo

Published in The Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.