Sylvia Jean Licciardi May 22, 1942 - Aug. 25, 2020 Sylvia Licciardi was born in Stockton on May 22, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elsie Licciardi, sister of Carol White (Harlan), and aunt and great aunt to Tony (Susan) and Kristina White. A graduate of Stagg High School, Sylvia worked as a Dental Assistant in the 60's and for the Carpenters Union during the 70's before beginning a long career as a Caterer. She was a avid cook, passing down family recipes from her mother and baking for friends. Her favorite hobby was crocheting afghans and scarves, some of which she donated to the Children's Home of Stockton. Sylvia also loved Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, playing Pedro, watching the Giants, 49ers and golf, and vacationing with her family and friends in Aptos. She was also a member of the Stockton Elks where she loved a good Sunday breakfast. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Hospice of SanJoaquin-Butterfly Auxiliary, or a charity of your choice
.