|
|
Sylvia Marie Lofthus March 3, 1928- August 11, 2019 Sylvia Marie Lofthus (nee Kingston), 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1928 in Seattle, Washington. Sylvia outlived her parents and her two siblings. Sylvia was attending the University of Washington and living at home with her parents when she met Ort Lofthus. Her parents forbade dancing and movies. Ort and Sylvia met on a blind date at a bowling alley. Ort fell hard for Sylvia and on June 11, 1949, the day he graduated from University of Washington, Ort and Sylvia married. Ort whisked Sylvia away to Palm Springs, California where they began their amazing and wonderful 70 years of marriage together. Sylvia is survived by Ort Lofthus (94), her four children, Linda (Michael), Teresa, Susan (Jon) and Jay (Sally), her nine grandchildren, Rod Reiswig, Toni Fletcher, Kayla Gauthier, Chris, Molly and Mack Norton, Curtis, Jon, Madison Lofthus and her five great grandchildren, Danica and Brinley Reiswig, Lilly and Olivia Lofthus and Kol Norton. While raising 4 children, Sylvia went back to school and obtained her nursing degree from San Joaquin Delta College and her Bachelor of Science degree from California State University Stanislaus. She then worked for approximately 25 years at St. Joseph's Hospital in a variety of positions such as a medical-surgical nurse, and in Discharge Planning, Home Health Care and Employee Health Care. Sylvia was loved by her patients, adored by her colleagues, and as a more mature nurse, respected by the doctors, many of whom were already her friends. Sylvia loved tennis in her early years of marriage, and golf and bridge in her later years. She was an avid San Francisco Giants fan. Sylvia attended many games at Candlestick Park and found a way to meet Willie Mays. Her seats were right behind the Giants' dugout. Sylvia was invited to Willie's home to spend a morning with him in his trophy room. At this private audience with Willie, he signed her LeRoy Neiman of Willie at Bat. Sylvia was also friends with Russ Hodges and Lon Simmons, but never bragged about any of this. Sylvia became known to the jurors of San Joaquin County because of her famous lemon bars. Many judges of the superior court were lucky to have Sylvia bake for their juries. Sylvia was shy. However, she had opinions which she communicated in her quiet and formidable manner. Her dear friends and family know well her dry wit and wicked sense of humor. She was a natural beauty, but she was not aware of how gorgeous she was. One of the most powerful things about Sylvia was that she was not a shadow to Ort. She was her own person, with untold strengths and she raised her children to be strong and independent individuals. She was loads of fun. One of the examples of this is that while growing up her children were treated to watching their mother do the Twist to Chubby Checker, late at night. Sylvia and Ort have had a lifetime of adventures. Many family weekends were spent snow skiing at Bear Valley and water skiing on the Delta. Once empty nesters, Ort and Sylvia purchased a 41' Uniflite, the Delta Viking, and they lived 6 months out of many a year in slips at San Francisco's Pier 39, the Berkeley Marina, Monterey's Cannery Row and San Juan Island's Roche Harbor in Washington. Above all, Sylvia loved to be with her Ort, her true love. She will always be remembered for her devotion to Ort and to her children, her extended family and her friends. Sylvia was surrounded by her family in the last weeks of her life and at her time of passing. Her life will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of San Joaquin or the Women's Center of San Joaquin may be made. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2019