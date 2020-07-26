1/3
Sze Tsun (Tom) Liang
Sze Tsun (Tom) Liang July 1, 1925 - July 20, 2020 Sze T. Liang was born in Canton, China on July 1, 1925 and passed away July 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Tom grew up in a time of war and revolution. As a young adult he was chosen for pilot training by the Chinese Nationalist Air Force and later served as a B-25 bomber pilot. He married Alice in 1948 and they moved to Hong Kong in 1949 where he served as a fire fighter. They had three children and immigrated to America in 1956. Tom owned a small grocery market and later worked as a union meat cutter for over 27 years while raising a family. Tom was the living embodiment of the successful immigrant. He worked very hard to provide for his family, served as a role model, and gave America an accomplished family. He is survived by Alice, his wife of 72 years; his daughter Susan Derrick (husband Michael); his two sons Van (wife Celia) and Sam (wife Linda); six grandchildren, Janene Delmundo (husband Ariel); Stephanie Downey (husband Robert); Kelly Kuchinsky (husband David); Richie Hall (wife Victoria); Samantha and Samuel Liang. Tom also has six great grandchildren, Nathan; Ilana; Talyse; Olyvia; Lance and Blake. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank Tameka of Alegre Home Care as well as Hospice of San Joaquin for providing care in his final days. May he rest in peace and perpetual light shine upon him. Family has requested that all services are private.


Published in The Record on Jul. 26, 2020.
