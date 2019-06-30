|
Tandy Leone Gotschall (Stevens)
May 30, 1947 - June 22, 2019
Tandy Leone Gotschall
(Stevens) wife of Michael Gotschall and widow of Jerald Hughes passed away on June 22nd in her home in Arroyo Grande, CA. Born May 30, 1947 in Sacramento and lived all over the United States as the daughter of an Air Force Colonel.
She was the mother of Peaches Ehrich of Stockton, Tina Lakeberg of Cincinnati, Joe Ehrich (Angela) of Stockton, and Andrew Hughes (Ali) of San Luis Obispo. Grandmother to Chelsea Lakeberg and Josh Lakeberg in Cincinnati, James Ehrich and Lucia Ehrich of Stockton and Charlotte Hughes in San Luis Obispo.
Tandy worked as a librarian for the Stockton San Joaquin County Public Library for 16 years in various locations. She was a former President of The League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County and an active member of Lincoln Presbyterian Church. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019