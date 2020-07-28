Ted "Gunny" Salisbury December 14, 1922 - July 24, 2020 Theodore Louis Salisbury was born in Pasadena, California to Luther F Salisbury and Hattie May (Mosby) Salisbury December 14, 1922 and died peacefully at home July 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Fred Salisbury, Virginia Fite and Geneva Stevens, all of Stockton. He is survived by his three children Pennie (Salisbury) and husband Jim Loftis, Bruce Salisbury and Bonnie (Salisbury) and husband Joe Foley. He is also survived by his grandchildren Janelle Frain, Jenny-Faye Klooster, Heather Simas, Hilary Brink and Andrew Foley. Ted also had nine great grandchildren. Ted lost the love of his life, Patricia Lorraine Salisbury in January of 2012. His family is finding comfort during this time, in the knowledge that he is back with "his girl". Their love affair began during a dance at The Grange in French Camp. Ted met Pat and though she was a tender 13, it was love at first sight. He left that night and told his brother that he had met the girl he was going to marry. Shortly after, Ted enlisted in the Marine Corps and went on to serve in WWII and Korea. He bravely fought in notable campaigns such as Iwo Jima, "Frozen" Chosin Reservoir, Guadalcanal, Guam, and Bouganville to name a few. Ted became a gunnery sergeant and his nickname, Gunny, became a lifelong moniker. Ted earned three purple hearts and a bronze star for his war time service and was a diehard Marine until the day he died. Hoorah! When WWII ended Ted came back to the states and married Patricia June 3, 1945. Ted and Pat lived a full and beautiful life together. They traveled the world and enjoyed their golden years to the fullest extent. They were the picture of what a marriage should look like and he was devoted to her until her last breath and beyond. Ted was a gentleman and a hero and the world was better for having him in it. Semper fi. A private service for immediate family will be held this week. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ed Stewart Post 803 of the American Legion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store