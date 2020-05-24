|
|
Teresa Vaccarezza 1958 - 2020 Teresa Vaccarezza, 61, of Linden, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and her special angel. Teresa was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and cooking. She had the most beautiful flower gardens. She loved to listen to music and dance. Teresa is preceded in death by her father, James Glenn, her stepfather Thomas Mackey, her father-in-law, Johnny Vaccarezza and her youngest sister Christine Scatena. Teresa is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Albert Vaccarezza, her son Luciano Vaccarezza, her mother Brenda Mackey, her sister Jeri Fitchette (Ray), her sister Toni Glenn, her brother-in-law Danny Vaccarezza, her mother-in-law Anna Vaccarezza and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held for Teresa in the future. The family asks for any donations to be made to the or Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on May 24, 2020