|
|
Terrence Lee Pope "Terry" January 4, 1952 - June 30, 2019 Terrence Lee Pope "Terry" was born January 4, 1952 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Leon and Ann Pope. He had a tee time in the Great Golf Course of the Heavens on June 30, 2019 and passed in his Caddie's arms. Terry started his life in Texas and at a young age moved to California with his family. He attended local elementary school and was a graduate of Lincoln High. When his family chose to move back to Texas, Terry decided to stay in California. He worked for 32 years at UPS. If you knew Terry, you knew how much he loved his family and friends. He loved to entertain. He loved golf. And he LOVED Cabo San Lucas, our second home. Most of all, everyone remembers his smile and the twinkle in his eye. He was always happy. We had a special bond. Whether we were doing yard work or dancing to a great song in the grocery store, we laughed. We were Best Buddies. Terry embraced being a Step-Father and Papa. He was so proud of all of them and loved them dearly. They will hold his memories in their hearts. Especially, his "Terryisms". I want to thank our dearest friends Maureen and Jim Finch for being there for this journey and numerous others that helped along the way. Thank you Dr. Dighe, St. Joseph's Lifeline and the angels from Hospice of San Joaquin. You were all so loving and made the transition beautiful. Terry is survived by his wife/life-golf Caddie, Jane Pope. His Step-Children and Grandsons, Halley (Brian) Morton, Grandson Walker, Ben (Chris) Yoo, Katie Walker (Bob Lara), Grandsons Troy and Colton Lara. Parents Leon and Ann Pope, Lubbock, Texas, Sister, Trisha (Curt) Nielsen, Lubbock, Texas and Brother, Tom Pope (Eileen Rogers) Cambia, California. Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin and the . There will be private memorial at a later date. Casa Bonita in charge of arrangements. CASA BONITA FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Record on July 17, 2019