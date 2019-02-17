|
Terry Howard
La Porte
1946 - 2019
Terry H. La Porte passed on Mon., Feb. 4, 2019. Terry La Porte started his career with the Division of Juvenile Justice in 1968 as a youth counselor in Stockton before retiring in 2000.
Survived by: Barbara Bailey; Hollie Noel La Porte-Lopez (daughter); Justin Howard
La Porte (son) and grandchildren Justin, Efren, Sarah, Daniella and Eleazar La Porte-Lopez and Liam Noah La Porte.
Preceded in death by; Howard Homer La Porte (father), John Escher (Jack step-father) and Maxine Victoria La Porte-Escher (mother).
We are having a "Celebration of Life" for Terry on: Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 at 1204 N. Madison Street, Stockton, CA 95202
Published in The Record on Feb. 17, 2019