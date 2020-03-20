Home

Terry Lance Halvorson Sr

Terry Lance Halvorson Sr Obituary
Terry Lance Halvorson, Sr June 25, 1942 - Mar. 12, 2020 Terry was born in North Dakota and lived the majority of his life in Stockton. Terry served in the National Guard. He had a great personality, funny, social butterfly and was very handsome & he knew it. Terry loved to golf, play pool, and vacationing in Lake Tahoe. Terry is survived by his son, Terry Halvorson, Jr.; daughter, Tanya Halvorson Fuhrman; son-in-law, Mike Fuhrman; grand-children, Seth, Kade and Reid Fuhrman; brother, Virgil Halvorson; sister, Pam Amestoy; and honorary son, Billy Rau. Preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Elaine Halvorson; parents, Arthur and Inez Halvorson; bestfriends, Darryl Miller and Dennis Guilleri. Services will be private.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2020
