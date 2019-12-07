|
Tetsuo Matsumoto May 21, 1924 - Nov. 6, 2019 Tetsuo Matsumoto, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on November 6, 2019 after a short illness. In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball with the Lodi Home Team Templars and continued his love of the game while serving in the Army. He served in the Armed Forces in WWII with the 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team, as a Staff Sergeant on the European Front, Italy. After the war, upon returning to Lodi, he joined his family in the Tokay Grape and Orchard Business. "Tets", as he was known, was an avid fly fisherman. Traveling to Alaska, fishing in many locations in North-ern California, the Eel, Smith, Klamath, Gualala and Local Rivers. He shared his skill in tying flies, giving generously of his lucky lures to fellow fishermen and special friends. He also collected used copper wire. He felt the electrical surge through the copper had a healing affect for those with aching joints. He used the wires to make bracelets and gave away many to friends and strangers. He enjoyed sharing his abundant crop of lemons and persimmons with family and friends. Lemons shared with his favorite restaurant, Janet and Ga-ry's Richmaid Restaurant in Lodi! He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Yo-shi Matsumoto; sister, Kiyo (Jack) Hirose; brothers, Te-ru Matsumoto, Yuta (Mas) Matsumoto and Jeannie's daughter, Suzanne. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Matsumoto; nephews, Don (Christina) Hirose, Frank (Rene) Matsumoto; Jeannie's son, Tim (Janelle) Matsumoto; brother-in-law, Bill (Arlene) Braun; niece, Brandy Braun- who was so helpful to Tets and Jeannie and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Tet's Life will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans.
Published in The Record on Dec. 7, 2019