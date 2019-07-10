|
Thelma Stewart March 25, 1926 -July 7, 2019 The Stockton community is grieving the loss of a great civic leader, humanitarian and champion. Thelma Stewart passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at age 93. Thelma May Solari was born in March 1926 to Vittorio Solari and Mary Poletti Solari in the small rural town of Bellota, east of Stockton. She was the third of five Solari children and loved growing up in the tight-knit Italian communities of Bellota and Linden. She attended local schools and also worked pumping gas, picking walnuts and peaches to help with the family finances. In 1939, when Thelma was just 13, her father passed away suddenly, leaving her mother alone with five children to support. Always resourceful, Mary Solari opened an all-purpose grocery store in Linden with a bar, restaurant and soda fountain where all the Solari kids were put to work. Thelma loved to cook and developed her keen Italian culinary skills at the restaurant. Throughout her life you could always count on a large pot simmering away on the kitchen stove, filling the house with wonderful aromas of marinara, bolognese, minestrone, or pesto. The strong work ethic Thelma developed in her family's restaurant carried on throughout her life. She first worked as a dental nurse and later as a legal secretary. In 1962 she met the love of her life, Donald R. Stewart, and they married in 1964 after a two-year courtship. Together Don and Thelma moved into the big house on North Hunter Street with a blended family of seven teenage kids, including two sets of twins! At any time the number of kids in that house could easily double to 15 or more when all the neighborhood and school friends were visiting Teen Center, as it was fondly called. Thelma was always gracious and just cooked more sauce and pasta for the crowd. In 1971, Thelma and Don were blessed with son Donnie. He was born with Down Syndrome, but this was never daunting for Thelma and Don. They adored Donnie and Thelma took the opportunity to work tirelessly on behalf of children with special needs through organizations like LARKs and Lady Bugs, which she co-founded. Over 20 years, Thelma and her Lady Bugs raised over 1 million dollars for local special needs youths through her annual sales of beautiful Easter baskets. Thelma's philanthropy and big heart benefited many organizations. She raised countless dollars on behalf of the San Joaquin County Fair, YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, United Way, Girl Scouts, Walton School and the Stockton Police Foundation. She co-founded the Sheriff's S.T.A.R.S. program and raised over $500,000 for their cars, uniforms and supplies. In 1980 Thelma was named Stocktonian of the Year by the Board of Realtors for her community service as well as Woman of Distinction by the Soroptimist Club of Stockton. Her recognition awards and accolades are countless. Thelma was predeceased by her dear husband Don, sisters Florence Mitchell, Yolanda Solari, and Evelyn Moresco, brother, Vic Solari, Jr, and "adopted" daughter Janet Dugger. She is survived by her children Gary Guadagnolo, Sue Guadagnolo, Monte Guadagnolo (Dianne), Rocky Guadagnolo, Donnie Stewart, step-daughters Casey Stewart , Wendy Stewart McCarty (Pat), Winona Stewart Keegan Austin), and son-in-law Ron Dugger; grandchildren Josh Bingham (Isela) Lori Guadagnolo, Gina Guadagnolo, Ryan McCarty, Shane McCarty (Matthew McManus), David Dugger, Annie Angelucci (Luigi), 4 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Thelma's caregivers, Riza, Roxanne, Rose, Norma, and Celly, as well as Hospice of San Joaquin for their loving care and attention. Friends and family are invited to attend a Prayer Service with Liturgy of the Word at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street in Stockton on July 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM Donations in Thelma's memory can be made to Lady Bugs of Stockton for Handicap Persons at 3421 Brookside Rd. Suite D Stockton, CA 95219, or the . CASA BONITA FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Record from July 10 to July 14, 2019