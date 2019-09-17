|
Thelma Vollstedt June 17,1927 - Sept. 10,2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Thelma Vollstedt loving wife and mother of two passed away at the age of 92. She was born June 17,1927 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Oscar and Ona Hope. She married William Vollstedt June 15, 1946 she raised two sons, Ronald and Richard. Thelma and William celebrated 73 years of marriage this past June. Thelma was a loving, caring homemaker most of her life. She had a beautiful smile, quick wit and charming personality. Thelma was preceded in death by her father and mother Oscar and Ona Hope, three sisters Neva Jo, Bobbi Lee and Leona May. She is survived by her loving husband William Vollstedt, her brother William and her two sons Ronald (Barbara) and Richard (Lucy), her three grandchildren Tara (John) Shown, Ross (Cory) Vollstedt and Amanda Vollstedt and six great grandchildren,. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19th at DeYoung Soreline Chapel in Stockton at 11:00 a.m. Graveside burial at Lodi Memorial Park, Lodi at 12:30 p.m. The family will host a reception for family and f5riends at Quail Lakes Baptist Church at 1:30.
Published in The Record from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019