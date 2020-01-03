|
Theodore James "Jim" Edwards July 3, 1929 - December 24, 2019 Services will be Monday, Jan. 6, for Theodore James "Jim" Edwards, 90, a retired farmer who had lived in Tracy since 1954 and was active in farm and community organizations. He died Dec. 24 at home following an illness. Born July 3, 1929, in Battle Creek, Mich., he was the son of Theodore R. and Fanny Edwards. Jim grew up in Belleville, Mich., and graduated from Belleville High School. He attended Graceland University in Iowa, graduating in 1949. He then served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corps at Ft. Bragg, N.C., from 1950 to 1952. In 1952, he came to California to attend UC Berkeley, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in business. In 1954, he married Arvene Petz, who passed away in 2007. They made their home in Tracy, and Jim started farming row and tree crops. Jim was a member of the board of directors of the Diamond Walnut Growers, San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association and San Joaquin County Citizens Land Alliance. He was named Tracy Agriculturist of the Year in 1998 and inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2003. As a member of the board of directors of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital, he also served as board president. He was active in the Kiwanis Club of Tracy and the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club. Family members remember Jim as a kind, true gentleman who always put his family first. He enjoyed fishing in Alaska with his close friend Stan Robertson and loved listening and dancing to big-band-era music. Jim and Anita Jenson were married in 2009 and celebrated their 10th anniversary and Jim's 90th birthday last July 3. Preceding him in death were his first wife, Arvene Edwards; a daughter, Lori Graham; and a son, Mark Edwards. Survivors include his wife, Anita K. Edwards of Tracy; a daughter-in-law, Tami Bade (Dave) of Tracy; two granddaughters, Lindsay Edwards and Brie Edwards; a grandson, Tyler Graham; and a sister, Sharon Toliver of Grandview, Mich. Also surviving are two step-daughters, Paula Johnson and Stella Johnson; and a step-son, Frank Joyce. Visitation at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. A Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Fry Memorial Chapel, followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Memorial contributions in Jim Edwards' name can be made to the Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050-8712, or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy, 753 W. Lowell Ave., Tracy, CA 95376.
Published in The Record on Jan. 3, 2020