Theodore Rhineholdt Wagenman 1934 - 2020 Ted quietly slipped away in the early morning of Oct 2nd He entered into the world on Jan 25th, 1934, the 5th child, but 1st son of the late Jacob Wagenman & Elizabeth Katherine Layer in Lodi, CA. Having been born during the Depression, he never threw anything away, as it could someday be repaired or used for parts. Needless to say, the family now has a multitude of broken down lawn mowers, power saws, tools, etc to pass on to his beleaguered family & friends. Ted joined his father at Connell Motors in 1952, working as a sandblaster. He quietly went to night school and became a certified welder. He left Connell's after over 40 years & went to work at T&T Trucking, where he built a custom trailer for Craig Breedlove and his "Spirit of America's" race car. Dad was an avid fisherman and hunter, always teaching us to always leave your campsite cleaner than you found it, & telling us that we weren't catching any fish because we weren't holding our mouth right? Dad was quite a teaser & used humor in all aspects of his life. He was also a relentless flirt! His late wife, Margie, was once asked if his flirting bothered her, to which she replied, "Nah, he always goes home with me." Good one Mom! Ted is survived by his daughter, Betsy, who along with her very patient husband, Matt, moved in with dad in 2015 after his Dr said he had less than a year to live. He is also survived by his son, David, also a flirt, along with his precious wife, Darlene. David followed in Dad's footsteps, eventually owning his own truck repair business. He leaves behind, to carry on his sense of humor, his grandchildren: Jason (who he taught to say "Rah, Rah s__t!" at an early age, Brandon (Katie), Jessica, Mathew (Tara) & Elizabeth (Tel). He also inherited Bonus grandchildren: Mistie, Joey, Michelle & John. He has 10 great grandchildren & 2 great, great granddaughters to carry on. He was preceded in death by sisters Betty, Arlene, Nancy, Florence & brother Harvey. Left to carry on the Wagenman torch are Evie, Marian & Alice. Also many, many nieces & nephews who experienced his loving teasing. Many thanks to his lifelong buddies Harold, Harold & the Shaeffer boys for filling us in on their many escapades, legal & not so legal. We also would like to thank his neighbors Rick & Jennifer, and the Guintoli family for looking after him all these years. They were such a blessing to him & us. There are many stories to be told & heard, way too many for this, and as Dad was not one for funerals & churches, his family would like to invite all who knew & loved him to an Open House , at his home on Cherokee, of laughter & stories on Saturday, Oct 17th, starting at 1:00. If you feel the need, just plant something in his honor, he would've liked that.



