Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 464-4711
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Viewing
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map

Theodore "Ted" Rich

Theodore "Ted" Rich Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Rich March 11, 1934 - February 28, 2020 Theodore "Ted" Rich was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on March 11, 1934, to the late Tolley and Verdell Rich. Ted passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Ted was married to his loving wife Mabel for 68 years. After serving in the United States Air Force, Ted began his career with the State of California Youth and Adult Correctional Agency. His career with the State included positions as Asst. Superintendent at Preston School of Industry, Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Board of Prison Terms. Ted retired from the State in 1997 after 37 years. Throughout his life, Ted was actively involved in community service. He served on several boards including Chairman of the Board of the Central State Credit Union. He was an honorary life member of the Y.M.C.A. He was also a member/First Chairman of a Committee to organize an Urban League Chapter in Sacramento. Ted was very active in politics including managing the campaigns of several candidates for political office. He also served on the transition team for Governor Edmund Brown Sr. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Mabel; his sister, Henrietta; his children, Deborah Neely, Ted Rich, Jr., Pamela Rich, Jacqueline Rich (Wayne) Moore and his grandkids. Viewing will be held Friday, March 13, from 10 am - 12 pm at Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 North California Street, Stockton. Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm. Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi.
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020
