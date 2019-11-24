|
|
Theresa Tuchtenhagen Oct, 10, 1941 - Nov. 11, 2019 Theresa Maria Tuchtenhagen, beloved mother of Carrie, Theresa, James and DeJai, passed away very peacefully on November 11, 2019. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio to the late, Theresa and Joseph Jakueuwski. In 1977, she relocated to the Stockton area with her family to pursue her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She is survived by her children, Carrie and DeJai and her granddaughter, Erica. She is preceded in death by her children, Theresa and James. A private family service will be held. Please remember our mother in your own special way.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019