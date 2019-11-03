|
|
Therese M. Massod June 23, 1959 - Oct. 24, 2019 Therese Marie Massod, loving daughter of Tony and Isabelle Massod, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 60. She was a gentle and quiet soul who will be greatly missed. She is survived by siblings, Anthony Massod, Laura Laber, David Massod, Diane Bowe, Chris Massod, Gerilyn Buhagiar and Cecilia Massod; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Therese graduated from Lincoln High School and then attended San Joaquin Delta College. After graduating from Delta, she attended Sacramento State University, where she obtained her LCSW and her Masters Degree in Psychology. Therese used her license passionately to counsel individuals from all walks of life and assisted them in any matter or problem which they wished to share. Therese was a great help to countless individuals who sought her assistance without payment. She loved the ocean, mountains, lakes and simply liked gazing at the heavenly stars. She enjoyed taking trips, especially to Lake Tahoe, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Carmel. She was extremely intelligent but was humble enough to remain quiet and not show it. She loved the Lord and strived to lead a Christian life. She selflessly assisted monthly at Bread of Life Ministries in helping the poor and anyone else in need, as well as, serving food to the hungry. She loved and cherished her cats and dogs and treated them as her own children. Her nephew, Max Massod and his daughter, Olivia were her pride and joy. A private funeral service will be held for Therese at Keys of Life Fellowship Church, Pastor Eddie and La Nita Green. In lieu of flowers, if you want, you may make donations to: The Bread of Life Ministries at 3034 Michigan Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019