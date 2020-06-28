Thomas Alexander Payan Jr. May 26, 1949 - Mar. 12, 2020 He was a lifelong resident of Stockton. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Kimberly, Gilbert, Michelle (Jose), Cruzita, and Gabriel; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Stella, Anthony (Patty) and Beatrice. Preceded in death by children, Roxanne Payan and Christopher Rodriguez. Due to the situation with the Corona Virus a mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record on Jun. 28, 2020.