Thomas Alexander Payan Jr. May 26, 1949 - Mar. 12, 2020 He was a lifelong resident of Stockton. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Kimberly, Gilbert, Michelle (Jose), Cruzita, and Gabriel; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Stella, Anthony (Patty) and Beatrice. Preceded in death by children, Roxanne Payan and Christopher Rodriguez. Due to the situation with the Corona Virus a mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in The Record on Jun. 28, 2020.
