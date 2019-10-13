Home

Thomas Brennan "Tim" Quinn

Thomas Brennan "Tim" Quinn Obituary
Thomas "Tim" Brennan Quinn June 9, 1937 Sept. 28, 2019 Tom passed away at age 82 in Los Angeles due to dementia and scoliosis. A Stanford graduate, he is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Ashley (Clark) Postlewaite and Barclay (Bobbie) Blyle; two grandchildren, brother, Wally (Claudia) Quinn; sister, Ann Clark; nieces and nephews. He was a golf teacher, writer and golf course designer. At his request no services were held. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be sent to The Children's Ranch Foundation, 4007 Verdant St., Los Angeles, CA, 90039, a small non-profit organization providing therapeutic services for special needs children through structured activities with horses and farm animals. Donations will fund scholarships.
Published in The Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
