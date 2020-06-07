Thomas Francis Conway, Jr. 1943 - 2020 Thomas Francis Conway Jr. passed away at home on May 3, 2020. Thomas, known to his friends and family as "Tom", was born in Los Angeles and raised in LaCanada Flintridge. He was the son of the late Thomas and Eileen Conway. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Maureen Frances Conway, his daughter Kimberly (Veley) and his son Christopher. Tom had five grandchildren who he absolutely adored -Caiden Conway, Catherine Veley, Indee Conway, Chas Veley and Birdie Veley. Tom is also survived by his brother, Marty (wife Sally), sister Claudia (late husband Edward) and brother Richard. His much loved younger sister Mary died of cancer in 1980. Tom attended St. Francis High School in La Canada and went on to study and play football at Pasadena City College. He then attended Northern Arizona University on a football scholarship and while there obtained a Masters Degree in Education. Tom was best known around the Central Valley and beyond as "Coach". He embodied that term in every way by his leadership and his mentoring of others. Tom was extremely honored to be inducted into the Stockton Hall of Fame for his coaching and personal achievements in 2019. Everyone who knew Tom recognized his lifelong love of golf. He was an active member of Brookside Country Club and over the years he made many very close friendships while hitting the greens. Tom enjoyed traveling with his wife and family over the years. His favorite places were Kauai, Ireland, Tofino B.C., Italy, Australia and Mexico. Tom was so fun to travel with because he made the absolute most of every visit. He was always eager to find the most truly authentic place to hang out in every locale and of course to find the best golf course! Tom will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.