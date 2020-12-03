THOMAS GEORGE RIGAS SR. Mach 14, 1963 - November 19, 2020 A Loving Father, Brother, Son, Husband and Friend Thomas G. Rigas Sr., 57, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 in Stockton, CA. He loved to garden, propagate plants, cook (he made the best fried chicken). Thomas was born March 14, 1963 to Victor and Rosalie Rigas. Tom is survived by his mother, Rosalie Rigas; brothers, Bill Rigas, Victor Rigas; sisters, Maryann Griffith, Victoria Rigas; wife, Nellie Rigas; children, Thomas Jr., John, Janice, Janie, Tomi, Chelsea, Rosalie and Chance. Thomas is also survived by his many grand-children, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom will be truly missed by everyone and will be in our hearts forever.



