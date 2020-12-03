1/1
THOMAS GEORGE RIGAS SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS GEORGE RIGAS SR. Mach 14, 1963 - November 19, 2020 A Loving Father, Brother, Son, Husband and Friend Thomas G. Rigas Sr., 57, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 in Stockton, CA. He loved to garden, propagate plants, cook (he made the best fried chicken). Thomas was born March 14, 1963 to Victor and Rosalie Rigas. Tom is survived by his mother, Rosalie Rigas; brothers, Bill Rigas, Victor Rigas; sisters, Maryann Griffith, Victoria Rigas; wife, Nellie Rigas; children, Thomas Jr., John, Janice, Janie, Tomi, Chelsea, Rosalie and Chance. Thomas is also survived by his many grand-children, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom will be truly missed by everyone and will be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved